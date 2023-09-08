ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

