ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.