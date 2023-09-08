ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

