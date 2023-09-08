ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

