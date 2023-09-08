PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2,312 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

