Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.43. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 183,889 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a P/E ratio of -65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,910.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,098,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,316 shares of company stock worth $365,616. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.