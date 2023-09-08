Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.