Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.