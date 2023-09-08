PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

