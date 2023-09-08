Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Stock Price Up 10%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

