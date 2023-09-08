Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Cormark (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CWB opened at C$28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$29.39.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.