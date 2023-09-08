Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

