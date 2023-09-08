Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

