Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.43. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 434 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Rand Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 90.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

