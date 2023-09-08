Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Shares of Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($82.67) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($86.66). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($82.67), with a volume of 51,000 shares.
Randgold Resources Stock Up 7,701,076.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,546 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,546.
About Randgold Resources
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
