Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

