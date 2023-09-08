Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Trading Down 1.1 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
