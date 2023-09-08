Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:REED opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

