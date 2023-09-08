Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 903,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 513,286 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

