Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NOV Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

