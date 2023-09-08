Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.46.

TSE ATD opened at C$70.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$54.12 and a 52-week high of C$72.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

