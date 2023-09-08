Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.59

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 39314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Reunion Gold Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$598.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

