Reviewing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 4.82 $217.01 million N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.92 $575.60 million $5.43 39.70

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 9.57% 11.64% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Vulcan Materials 0 4 11 0 2.73

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.