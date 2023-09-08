Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Robert Half worth $108,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.