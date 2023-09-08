Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Head to Head Comparison

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% Robinhood Markets -49.58% -11.75% -3.17%

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.60 $50.68 million $0.72 10.03 Robinhood Markets $1.36 billion 7.21 -$1.03 billion ($0.93) -11.55

This table compares WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Robinhood Markets 2 5 3 0 2.10

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

