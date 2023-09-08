Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 2.9 %

Apple stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

