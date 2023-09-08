Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.10.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$120.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

