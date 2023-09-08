Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.25. 32,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 83,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rubellite Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 59.13% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of C$18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.2800546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
