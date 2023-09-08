Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Down 2.5%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 73,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Satellogic Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

