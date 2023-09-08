Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.66% of Selective Insurance Group worth $37,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $11,048,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.89 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.