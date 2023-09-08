Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Trading 40.5% Higher

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC:SNBH – Get Free Report) traded up 40.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 55,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Sentient Brands Trading Up 40.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Sentient Brands

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc, a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners.

