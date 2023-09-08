ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $103,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $599.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

