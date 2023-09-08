Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Down 17.3%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 213,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 494,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Shengfeng Development Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.