Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.03 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,303.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
