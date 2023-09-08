Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.03 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,303.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

