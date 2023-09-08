Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Silicon Laboratories worth $108,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

