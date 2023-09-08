Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $10.22 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

