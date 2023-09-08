SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SITC opened at $13.57 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

