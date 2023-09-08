Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.76% of Sonic Automotive worth $110,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

