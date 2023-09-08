Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,601,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $475,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,346 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,710,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,209,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.