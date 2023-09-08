Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 285.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,826 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.73% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 70.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.59 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRC

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.