Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

