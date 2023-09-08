Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Price Performance
NYSE SPOT opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.