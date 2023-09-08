Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $127,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

