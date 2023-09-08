State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

