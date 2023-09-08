StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

