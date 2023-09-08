StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 5.6 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

