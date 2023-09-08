StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $170.26.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock valued at $28,556,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,968,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

