StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNVR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

