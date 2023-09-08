StockNews.com Downgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.