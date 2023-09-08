StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.