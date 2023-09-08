StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
