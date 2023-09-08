StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

