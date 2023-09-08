StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $204.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $209,296.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 115,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,854,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,834 shares of company stock worth $3,064,674. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

