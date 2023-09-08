Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

